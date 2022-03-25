First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.07

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.07 and traded as low as C$39.97. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 38,374 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

