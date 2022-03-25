Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.50

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.50 and traded as low as $17.95. Constellium shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 416,400 shares.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $39,029,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

