Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,204.09

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,204.09 ($15.85) and traded as low as GBX 992 ($13.06). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.20), with a volume of 303,595 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.33) to GBX 1,430 ($18.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.72) to GBX 1,325 ($17.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($18.19).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

