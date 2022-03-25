Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,068 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

