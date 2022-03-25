Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Banco Comercial Portugues alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPCGY. AlphaValue downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Comercial Portugues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BPCGY stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.