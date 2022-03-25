Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Hold

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($147.25) to €130.00 ($142.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Safran has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

