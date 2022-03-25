Morgan Stanley Downgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Equal Weight

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.63.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.
