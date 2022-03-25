Morgan Stanley Downgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Equal Weight

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

