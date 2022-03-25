Colliers Securities Weighs in on Crexendo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Crexendo alerts:

CXDO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crexendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CXDO opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.