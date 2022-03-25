Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

