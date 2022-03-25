HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Given New $6.50 Price Target at HSBC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $9.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

