Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.33.

Canfor stock opened at C$27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.70. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$22.46 and a 52 week high of C$35.53.

Canfor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.