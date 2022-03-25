FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By DA Davidson

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark raised their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

TOY stock opened at C$44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.15 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.02.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

