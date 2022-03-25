Brokers Issue Forecasts for ANTA Sports Products Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $12.78 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

