Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centamin plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

