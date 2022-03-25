Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Harbour Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

