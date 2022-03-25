Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 462,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,953,000 after acquiring an additional 313,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

