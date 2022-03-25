Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

