Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.