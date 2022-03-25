New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)
