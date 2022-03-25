Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.
BGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Shares of BGRY stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.