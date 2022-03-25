Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

