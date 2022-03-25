Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.46

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.46 and traded as high as C$58.32. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$56.80, with a volume of 1,753,017 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.37.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$38.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.