Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

HBM stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

