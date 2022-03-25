Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

