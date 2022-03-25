Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

ORIC opened at $4.92 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

