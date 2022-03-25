SVB Leerink Comments on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

