Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) vs. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Critical Analysis

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 39.74% 12.66% 0.90% MainStreet Bancshares 31.54% 14.65% 1.30%

This table compares Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 8.02 $918.44 million $15.03 20.33 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.68 $22.17 million $2.64 9.39

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Signature Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MainStreet Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Signature Bank currently has a consensus target price of $385.77, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats MainStreet Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

