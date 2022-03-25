Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Salzgitter AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.02.

Salzgitter stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

