Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

