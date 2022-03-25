Raymond James Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

