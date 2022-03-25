London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a £100 ($131.65) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSEG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a £103 ($135.60) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,824 ($103.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,193.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The company has a market capitalization of £43.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($93.29) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($111,943.13). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($102.32), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($286,385.31).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

