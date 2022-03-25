Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,123.50 ($14.79) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

About The Unite Group (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.