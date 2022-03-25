Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).
LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,123.50 ($14.79) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.
In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).
About The Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
