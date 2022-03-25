Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.