Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($98.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,956 ($91.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

