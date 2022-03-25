Pendragon (LON:PDG) PT Raised to GBX 36 at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The firm has a market cap of £384.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.45 ($0.37).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

