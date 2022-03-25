Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £43.69 million and a P/E ratio of 53.33. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.99.
The Mission Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
