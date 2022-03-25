Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £43.69 million and a P/E ratio of 53.33. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.99.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

