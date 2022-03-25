Berenberg Bank Boosts Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 1,280 ($16.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($18.73) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.11) to GBX 1,470 ($19.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,391 ($18.31).

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,272 ($16.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 781.90 ($10.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,248.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.92) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,085.97).

About Safestore (Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.