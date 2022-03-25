MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MRMD stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

