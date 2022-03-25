Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 66.05 ($0.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.26. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

