Berenberg Bank Cuts Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Mar 25th, 2022

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.71) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($35.11) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.52) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.98) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.38).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,106 ($40.89) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.68). The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,214.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,380.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 53.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.68), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,499.21).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

