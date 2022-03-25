Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,364.29 ($31.13).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,801.50 ($36.88) on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,531.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,218.88. The firm has a market cap of £141.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.