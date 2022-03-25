UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £150 Price Target

UBS Group set a £150 ($197.47) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a £138 ($181.67) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($206.35) to £134.50 ($177.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($208.00) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($204.05) to £138 ($181.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £147.53 ($194.23).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,834 ($116.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is £101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is £118.53. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($100.05) and a 1-year high of £165.25 ($217.55).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

