Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Lowered by B. Riley

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.