Wedbush Weighs in on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

