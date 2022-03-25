Brokers Issue Forecasts for Natera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NTRA opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $83,484.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,890. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

