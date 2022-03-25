Enovix Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovix in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

