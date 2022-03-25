Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $18.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

