Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

Basf stock opened at €52.30 ($57.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

