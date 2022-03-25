Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($137.36) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.90 ($130.66).

SY1 opened at €106.65 ($117.20) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.33.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.