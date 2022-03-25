Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($137.36) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.90 ($130.66).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €106.65 ($117.20) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.33.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.