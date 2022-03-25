Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.90 by Warburg Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.90 ($25.16) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.34 ($21.25).

DEQ stock opened at €17.06 ($18.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.39 and its 200 day moving average is €16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($23.82).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

