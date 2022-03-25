adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €359.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €210.35 ($231.15) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €255.11.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.