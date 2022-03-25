ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 55960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

